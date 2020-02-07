Chalmette man arrested for possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana

CHALMETTE, LA – According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, officers seized narcotics, two firearms and cash during an undercover drug investigation. During the same investigation, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit made an arrest.

On January 28, 24-year-old Diormetis Griffin, of Valor Drive in Chalmette, was booked with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

Agents with the Narcotics Unit an anonymous tip that Griffin was involved in illegal drug activity. Agents went undercover, and were able to observe Griffin make several hand-to-hand transactions with various subjects in front of his home, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

Griffin and several of these subjects were identified as gang member associates of a New Orleans-based gang, all of whom have extensive criminal histories. Based on their findings, Narcotics Unit agents, along with SWAT Team members, executed a search warrant on Griffin’s residence.

At the residence, they found Griffin to be in possession of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and pills, all packaged for street level sales, as well as plastic packaging bags and a digital scale. They also recovered two firearms and cash.

Sheriff Pohlmann said the investigation is ongoing, which may result in additional arrests.

A criminal history check was conducted on Griffin, which revealed he is currently on probation for an arrest for weapons charges. He was also found to have several past narcotics and weapons-related arrests, including possession of a stolen firearm.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.