ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) – A Chalmette man has been booked into a St. Bernard Parish Jail after he reported assaulted a woman.

Deputies said on Tuesday just after 2 p.m., the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division were called for service on a report of an intruder in the 2500 block of Delille Street in Chalmette.

As deputies arrived, they said a person fitting the description of the intruder, was spotted a block a way from the scene and as they approached him the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Dillion, ran away.

He was found hiding behind a nearby business and arrested.

Dillion was transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison and booked on charges of:

Aggravated burglary

Second degree aggravated sexual battery

Second degree kidnapping, theft

Flight from an officer

A background check into Dillions criminal history was done and it revealed an extensive record of crimes such as several prior arrests and convictions for things such as robbery, burglary, and theft.