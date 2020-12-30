Challenge set: Humane Society of Louisiana needs new transport van to save animals

NEW ORLEANS—It has been a difficult year for everyone, including animals in need. In addition to ongoing programs, the Humane Society of Louisiana has worked tirelessly all year, providing pet food and supplies to families and small animal shelters impacted by Covid-19.

In response to Louisiana’s record-breaking and devastating hurricane season, the group has also been bringing pet food and supplies to shelters, rescues, and pet owners impacted by the storms.

Because the need has been so great this year, the charity has often had to rely on borrowed and rented vehicles to keep up with the widespread demand for help.

A video appeal for the charity’s Holiday Vehicle Fund Drive is here:

The charity has an exciting opportunity to raise urgently needed funds for a new animal transport vehicle this holiday season. Thanks to a generous pledge from the I Love My Dog So Much Foundation, the first $30,000.00 in tax-deductible contributions made towards the purchase of a new van will be matched until the $60,000.00 goal is reached.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” said executive director and founder, Jeff Dorson. “Our investigators and rescuers have helped animals all around the state this year, and this needed van will help us to sustain and expand this level of help in 2021 and for years to come.”

Donations can be made online at www.HumaneLA.org.