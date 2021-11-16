Central City shooting leaves 14-year-old hospitalized, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Freret and Josephine streets in the Central City neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the report, the incident was confirmed at 5:30 p.m. happened shortly before 5 approximately 35 minutes earlier.
During the shooting a 14-year-old girl was struck by gunfire and then transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services.
There is no further information available at this time.