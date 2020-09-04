Central City school on lockdown after nearby shooting kills one man

NEW ORLEANS – A school is on lockdown after a man was shot to death in the 1200 block of Rev. John Rafael Way, in Central City.

The NOPD says police officers were on patrol in the area when there heard a single gunshot around 10:00 am. near the intersection of Clio Street and John Rafael Way.

Reports show there was a brief foot chase between the shooter and officers, but the suspect was ultimately caught and arrested in the 1400 block of Magnolia Street.

This situation is developing. Check back for updates.