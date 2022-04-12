NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There have been seven shootings in the Greater New Orleans Area in less than 24 hours, and that’s after five shootings over the weekend.

This week’s shootings left six people injured and one dead across the City of New Orleans and in Jefferson Parish.

In Metairie, a 22-year-old man was shot outside of an apartment complex on Independence Street. According to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, the man didn’t live at the complex, and as of Wednesday, he was in stable condition.

New Orleans police responded to a shooting on South Rocheblave Street in Central City Tuesday night that left one man injured.

Just a mile away is where Reverend Alfred Mims. He leads a local mentorship, The Fatherhood Roundtable.

“I have intuitions. You see things, you know, bullets coming through the wall, people have been killed by stray bullets down the street, so sometimes, I stay on my toes, but I don’t live in fear,” said Mims.

Mims calls the shootings heartbreaking and says that action needs to be taken.

“The community, not just the police, but the community, all of us, it’s a gumbo,” said Mims. “It’s like a recipe to make things happen. Don’t put it all on the police because there’s a lot of things that they can’t do.”

The pastor carries a sign with him to remind young people to stay away from a life of crime. He received it from an inmate who is serving life in prison.

“He gave me this. He said, ‘I want you to use this to show people they don’t have to do things because life is precious,'” said Mims.

Mims says Central City is home no matter what’s going on around him, and he remains hopeful for change.

“We need everybody,” said Mims. “We need everybody to put their recipes in, their solutions in there because this is all of our problems.”

No arrests have been made in these shootings. If you have information, call police.