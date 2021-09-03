Central city library open with charging stations

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Central City Library will be open until 5 p.m Friday for those in New Orleans that need computer and Wi-Fi access, phone charging stations, and air conditioning.

Central City Library is located in the Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center at 2020 Jackson Avenue in Suite 139.

“We are happy to be able to open this location to the public after Hurricane Ida,” Dr. Gabriel Morley, executive director for the New Orleans Public Library, said. “Central City Library is a great community resource, and we welcome those who need respite at this time.”

The Library does not have device chargers and asks residents to bring their own. Plugs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for an hour per person.

As additional libraries open, information on hours of operation can be found on nolalibrary.org and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @nolalibrary.