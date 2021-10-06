Celebrating the life of cancer warrior Tammy Broussard

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— “Real Men Wear Pink honoree Greg Kayser will be hosting a special night to raise funds for cancer in honor of a cancer warrior—Tammy Broussard.

Tammy Broussard was a beloved member of the Louisiana community. She was heavily involved in “You Night Empowering Events,” which helps women embrace life after cancer with a runway show. Tammy was a model, coach, and mentor to other cancer warriors. She lost her battle to cancer earlier this year.

Greg Kayser met Tammy Broussard while doing a story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month for WGNO-TV last year. He immediately was captivated by her kindness, courage, and fierceness. After her passing he knew he wanted to do something to help Tammy’s family and others battling cancer.

On Saturday October 16th there will be a special “Real Men Wear Pink Fest” to honor Tammy at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The VIP guest optional early arrival with a private tour will be from 6pm to 7pm. General Admission will be at 7 p.m. There will be a special runway show featuring models and friends of Tammy’s from “You Night.” The post-party will be from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The night will feature music, drinks, and food.

The funds raised will help save lives from breast cancer and will be donated to the American Cancer Society. A portion of the evening’s fundraising will be donated to Isabelle Broussard, who is Tammy’s daughter.

For more information on the event, how to purchase tickets or how to donate, click HERE.

For more information on “Real Men Wear Pink Fest honoring Tammy Broussard, click HERE.