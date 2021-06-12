CDC moratorium set to expire with hundreds of evictions pending in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS— With the CDC’s national moratorium set to expire at midnight on June 30th, many New Orleans families are endanger of losing they’re homes.

Orleans Clerk of Civil District Court Austin Badon explained, “I have a basket of 450 evictions that are pending.”

The City of New Orleans has instituted a program through the Office of Housing Policy and Community Development aimed at helping families that are struggling with non-payment of rent, but they say that the demand far outsizes the resources.

