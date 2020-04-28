Breaking News
Causeway bridge to close for several hours on Tuesday morning

METAIRIE, LA.– The Northbound span of the Causeway bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. until noon so work crews can remove a car from Lake Pontchartrain. The southbound span of the bridge could also close temporarily during this time while vehicle recovery operations are in progress.

The car went into the lake yesterday afternoon after being sideswiped by a truck on the northbound span around mile marker 12. The woman driving the car was able to escape and was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

