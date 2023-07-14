Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Owners of Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe in Treme are upset that their catering van was stolen this week. Surveillance cameras show the suspects stealing the van.

The owner of Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe, Arkesha Baquet’s head is spinning as to why someone would steal their catering van.

“I’m very upset. I have several catering orders that I’m obligated to take care of, and I don’t have the transportation to do these things. This has caused a major problem for me. I’m not happy about it, and I’m very aggravated,” Baquet said.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspects stealing the van early Wednesday morning. Baquet says the thieves must’ve planned it because you can see them park a pick up truck across the street on Esplanade Avenue, then they ride the bike over to the catering van. After the van is stolen they go back to get the bike.

“This is hurtful because this is going to affect my business. I’ve only had the van for a year, it is an older van, yes it is used, but it is mine,” she said.

Lil’ Dizzy’s originally bought the van in 2022 for Jazz Fest, and since its been what they use to transport both food and equipment for events.

“The value of the van is probably around $8,000, but the value of the van to the business is $80,000 to me,” Baquet said.

They don’t have the money to buy a new van because they just bought a new lot behind the restaurant. Baquet said they were planning to park the van on the lot once they bought a new fence.

“Whether the van was locked up or not, they had no business getting it. It wasn’t their property,” she said.

Baquet went on to say, “When things like this happen, it causes a financial strain, so it is a problem for me to not have this vehicle.”

