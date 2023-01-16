NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Cameron Lewis is a Tulane University student, and her porch cameras caught a group of armed robbers in the act early Sunday morning on the 1100 block of Hillary Street.

The video shows the suspects get out of a black sedan, approach a group of three college age women on Hillary Street. The suspects had guns, demanded cash and phones, and then ran back into the black Sedan and sped away.

19 minutes apart there was a similar incident where three college aged men were robbed at gunpoint between Zimpel and Oak Streets.

“It makes me feel frustrated. A lot of people are scared. I’m not scared, but frustrated. This is not the first time or second time or third time,” Lewis said.

Lewis is a Tulane student and say the crime in her neighborhood is horrendous.

“With this being a Tulane area, people are aware of the fact that this might be an area with people walking with valuables more money in their pockets,” she said.

She says she wants to get motion sensored spotlights to put in front of her house to deter crime, but in the meantime she has a big dog.

“She’s 90 pounds, she’s a big girl,” she said.

Tulane University’s Police Department has partnered with the New Orleans Police Department to increase patrol activity around campus in response to a series of recent armed robberies.

Those patrols are centered around the Broadway Corridor that borders the campus.

According to the administration, the armed robberies are believed to have occurred by the same group of individuals.

By partnering with the NOPD it will allow the university to investigate the most recent incidents and take proactive measures to prevent future incidents.

“Since yesterday there’s been way more patrolling in the area thankfully,” Lewis said.

Campus safety services and programs can be found on their website.

Tulane urges those who may have any information related to these or any other criminal activity on Tulane’s campus to call TUPD at (504)865-5911 or NOPD at 911.