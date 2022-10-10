NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brazen bandits brandishing weapons as they break into cars on the 1000 block of Governor Nicholls Street.

The crime was caught on camera shortly before 4 o’clock Monday morning.

“I’ve never, ever thought about moving out of the city, but incidents like this certainly make you question it,” said John Hinds, who had his car broken into.

John Hinds’ surveillance camera captured the moments when at least three suspects pulled up, first checking car doors before breaking in.

Hinds says the most unsettling part of the incident was that the perpetrators appear to be armed.

“When they got out of the cars to start breaking the windows, they were pretty brash about making sure the weapons were drawn,” said Hinds.

At least four cars were broken into and neighbors say it happens often.

“This is not the first time, you know. This is happening at a point now where things are out of control,” said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Hinds suggests getting more help for the understaffed New Orleans Police Department.

“I want to see maybe the State Police come back in again, let’s ask, let’s ask for some help. We obviously need it,” said Hinds.

Others say local leaders need to prioritize making the French Quarter safe for residents and tourists.