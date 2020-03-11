Cat survives being shot with dart in Baton Rouge. $500 reward for information leading to arrest.

GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA – A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter of a gray tabby cat has recently been offered by the Humane Society of Louisiana. The group is also supporting efforts to rescue the suffering animal, who is still at large.

Melissa Henderson first spotted the black and gray tabby cat near 15311 Country Road, in Greenwell Springs (East Baton Rouge Parish) on Sunday, March 8th. She noticed a metal dart sticking out of the right side of the injured animal’s stomach.

“The dart was several inches long, and it had a red tail,” said Henderson. “I saw the cat again on Monday, March 9th I attempted to catch him but was unsuccessful. I also posted about the cat on the Central Rants and Rave Facebook page, and several people posted that they have also seen him.” Henderson noted that another local resident commented that her grandmother’s cat had recently been shot – likely with a pellet gun. “Fortunately, that cat survived,” said Henderson.

HSLA is eager to pay for the suffering cat’s medical treatment and recovery, and the charity has also established a $500 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

All tips about the cat’s whereabouts and leads about the crime can be directed to info@humanela.org or by calling 901-268-4432. Those wishing to contribute to the cat’s care or the reward fund can contact Jeff Dorson, the Humane Society’’s Executive Director, at jeff@humanela.org.

Online donations can be made here, and checks can also be sent to Humane Society of Louisiana, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. (In the check memo space, please write “for EBR cat”.)

All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.