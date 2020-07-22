Cast your vote now! USA Today nominates NOWFE for Best Wine Festival.

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE) announced they are a contender for USA Today’s Best Wine Festival.

In its 28th Anniversary year, NOWFE has become one of most incredible culinary events in the nation, attracting over 7,000 gourmands and connoisseurs as well as local art and music lovers.

Throughout the 5-day event, NOWFE presents wine dinners, food labs, and hands-on experiences, as well as the famous Royal Street Stroll, Grand Tastings, After Party, and Tournament of Rosés.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NOWFE’s funding is suffering. With the hopes of rescheduling the 2020 event, the title of Best Wine Festival would provide much needed funding and promotion.

Vote for the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience here.