Cartozzo’s Bakery says “you can’t cancel king cakes” in a big way!

















KENNER, La. — Cartozzo's Bakery has decided that parades may be cancelled, but king cake is not!

In an exclusive interview, Test Kitchen Taylor spoke to Angelo Cartozzo Jr. and got all of the details for the 2021 Mari Gras king cake season.

What’s the inspiration behind the art installation?

To let the city know that we’re not letting all these cancellations cancel king cakes. We know people are looking for something to be excited about so I’m going to help give it to them.

What is Cartozzo’s Bakery doing differently this year?

I’m offering a retail pick up station for people to come and get in cakes easily with no hassle. Just fresh cake stacked to the ceiling for a quick grab.

Why are your king cakes special?

Our cakes are created with four generations of baking experience. I’m fourth generation in the bakery and we stick true to recipes nearly 80 years old. This is what we’ve always done from being the first to create a field king cake in the 80s to creating the first savory king cake 8 years ago with our crawfish and muffaletta king cake. We in New Orleans tradition and that’s what makes our cakes special.

What are your flavors?

We have all traditional fruit flavors Lemon strawberry apple blueberry also along with cream cheese but praline cream cheese is probably our most popular.

What are your prices?

Shirts- $20

Traditional king cake- $15

Filled- $18

Double filled- $20

Mini king cake- $4

What specials are you running?

Right now on our website we’re running a Bogo buy one king cake and you receive two for only $58 no other bakery in the city will offer two king cakes shipped for that price. We want people to celebrate and enjoy king cake this Mardi Gras. Also along with our partnership with Louisiana lottery we’ve been given a stack of their Mardi Gras scratch off tickets to give to each customer who purchased a king cake you could win up to $4000 Plus tons of side and bonus prizes. Make sure to go to Louisiana lottery to sign up for our Friday drawing where we give away 25 free cakes every week