Carnival Glory sets sail Sunday from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Carnival Cruise Line will be resuming guest operations from New Orleans starting Sunday, September 19.

Carnival Glory will set sail from the Erato Street Cruise Terminal on a seven-day cruise to The Bahamas.

Sunday’s week-long voyage, which will visit Bimini, Freeport, and Nassau.

Carnival’s Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno and Carnival Glory Captain Nicola Iaccarino will host a #BackToFun event in the terminal, cutting the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcoming the first guests onboard.

Carnival’s operational protocols exceed the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information on our protocols, click here.