NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Carnival Cruise Line confirms the search for a passenger who is missing aboard the Valor which departed from New Orleans earlier this week.

According to a statement released by the company, the man was having drinks with his sister at a bar on the ship Wednesday night (Nov. 23) and excused himself to use a restroom. The company says he did not return to his room that night and his sister reported him missing around noon on Thanksgiving.

Carnival says the Valor joined the Coast Guard to retrace it route and search for the man but has now been released to resume its way to Cozumel.

The company also says the Carnival Care Team is providing support for family members of the missing man who were sailing with him and remain on board the Valor.