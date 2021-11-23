Carjackings in New Orleans are up 170 percent since 2019

NEW ORLEANS — According to The Metropolitan Crime Commission since 2019, carjackings are up 170 percent and 28 percent up from 2020.

“Over the last four days here have been at least 7 carjackings. It has gotten progressively worse over the last two years and it is not going to get better on its own,” Rafael Goyeneche, President of The Metropolitan Crime Commission said.

Goyeneche said the problem lies in the lack of police officers.

“We are at an all-time historic low over the last 40 years in police staffing, so the offenders are outnumbering the police,” he said.

On Monday, NOPD officers caught 3 juvenile carjacking suspects after police say they carjacked a woman at gunpoint Uptown on Freret & Soniat Streets. The suspects later fled in another car they allegedly stole on Sunday, a police chase followed, and ended once the suspect hit a tree near Warren Easton High School in Mid-City.

“A lot of these crimes are committed by juveniles, but they aren’t unique to juveniles,” he said.

Goyeneche said during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it can get very distracting, so it is even more important you pay attention to your surroundings.

“If you see some people that are suspicious and just don’t feel good, go back into the store, wait for them to leave. It is only a possession, not your life, comply,” Goyeneche said.

According to The Metropolitan Crime Commission, this year the NOPD has lost more than 140 and hired just 40 officers.