ABITA SPRINGS, La. — In St. Tammany Parish, several roads in the Covington and Abita Springs area were flooded by this morning’s downpour.

On Highway 59, just north of downtown Abita Springs, the car in the video below had to be pulled from a ditch.

Firefighters at the scene told WGNO’s Curt Sprang the car was going too fast and hydroplaned when it hit a patch of flooded road.

They used a tractor to pull it out.

Nobody was seriously hurt.