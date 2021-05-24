Car dangles from Westbank Hospital

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Passersby in Jefferson Parish beheld an unusual sight on Monday morning.

An SUV was seen dangling from the parking garage of West Jefferson Medical Center around 7:30 a.m.

The woman driver is reportedly unharmed after being rescued from the teetering vehicle.

Latrice G Mallard – used with permission

No one has been reported as injured and the vehicle has been removed from the garage.

Latrice Mallard caught the image above from her Uber rideshare front windshield.

WGNO visited the site and caught repairs to the garage underway.