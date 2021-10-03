Car crash on I-10 kills 50-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Just after midnight, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly car crash that killed a 50-year-old man.

The accident occurred on I-10 West at the Elysian Fields Avenue exit ramp shortly after 12:00 a.m.

According to investigators, the 50-year-old man was driving a red Ford pick-up truck and traveling westbound on I-10 when for reasons unknown when he lost control of his truck and struck the guard rail at the Elysian Fields Avenue exit ramp.

After the truck struck the guard rail, it slid on its side and struck a white Infinity that was also traveling westbound on the Interstate.

Emergency Medical Personnel pronounced the 50-year-old male dead on the scene. EMS transported two men, both the driver and passenger of the Infinity to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Blood and alcohol tests are pending. The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and will release the identity of the victim.