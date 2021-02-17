Car crash ends with vehicle upside down in canal at I-10 and Loyola Drive in Kenner

Truck in canal at I-10 and Loyola

KENNER, La. — On February 17, the Kenner Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle accident.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near the Loyola Drive off ramp from Interstate 10.

Initial reports show the vehicle was travelling westbound on I-10, exiting onto Loyola at the off ramp when the driver lost control of vehicle and drove into a canal.

The driver was the only vehicle occupant.

He was able to exit the vehicle on his own and was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

According to the Kenner Police Department, the cause of accident is still under investigation, however, alcohol may have been a contributing factor.