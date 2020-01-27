Car crash brings down light pole in Harvey

On Sunday, Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 resonded to an accident involving a light pole.

Fire department personnel arrived on scene to find a woman had crashed her car into a light pole. The pole was cracked in half, laying in the middle of the Manhattan Blvd.

The female driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. West Jeff EMS arrived on scene and treated the female for minor injuries and transported her to West Jefferson Hospital for further evaluation.

JPSO was already on scene directing traffic around the accident. Fire department personnel stood by until energy arrived on scene with the sheriffs office to assist them with traffic control.

Jefferson Parish streets department was also requested to bring barricades out to shut down Manhattan Blvd. due to the power pole being blocking the street. The street will remain closed until Entergy can complete the repairs.