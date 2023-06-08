NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Chicago to attend the Henry Crown Fellowship’s (HCF) 25th Anniversary Celebration on June 9.

Cantrell announced she will attend a welcome dinner and reception, as well as a series of HCF seminars, workshops and breakout sessions lead by the Aspen Institute.

The seminars, workshops and breakout sessions will cover topics like how leaders are navigating artificial intelligence and using it for problem solving, racial inequalities and allyships, food insecurity, the state of democracy domestically and abroad, and the evolution of philanthropy and its impact on investing, social entrepreneurship and collaborative giving.

Cantrell joined the HCF in 2014 when she became a member of the 2014 Cohort of HCF. The HCF Program is one of the five U.S.-based fellowship programs within the Aspen Global Leadership Network and is considered Aspen’s flagship fellowship program.

She will return from the celebration on Sunday, June 11.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts