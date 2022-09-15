NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday October 1st, You Night Empowering Events will be hosting a gala called, “Ribbons Rock the Runway” with cancer strutting their stuff rocking ribbons showing which cancers they’ve overcome!

This event is celebrating the women fighting all different types of cancer, and they aim to set a world record of the most amount of people ‘rocking the runway.’ This night will be all about celebrating those “warriors” who bravely fought cancer.

The Runway Show featuring over 125 You Night Role Models and 350 models who live in our community — YouNighting together to bring support to women diagnosed with cancer (and to beat a world record!). The number to beat: 421

After the Runway Show, celebrate with our headlining entertainment: The Molly Ringwalds.

You Night’s “Ribbons Rock the Runway” will take place on Saturday, October 1st at The Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Blvd. The event starts at 5:45 p.m.