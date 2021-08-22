Canal Street-Algiers Point ferry service suspended for new terminal construction

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will suspend the Canal Street-Algiers Point ferry service to accommodate construction of the new Canal Street Ferry Terminal. Service will be halted from Tuesday through Thursday, however a temporary terminal-to-terminal bus shuttle will be provided beginning at 6 a.m. departing from the Algiers Point ferry terminal.

The final shuttle will leave the Canal Street ferry terminal at 8:45 p.m. The temporary bus shuttle will depart Algiers Point at the top of every hour and every half hour from the Canal Street Terminal. This suspension is required to mobilize the interim Mardi Gras World Ferry Terminal.

On Friday, ferry service will resume servicing Algiers Point but will utilize the interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras World. During this time ferry service hours will be reduced from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Temporary Algiers Point – Mardi Gras World Ferry Schedule:

Departing From: Time: Departing From: Time Algiers Point 6 a.m. Mardi Gras World 6:30 a.m. Algiers Point 7 a.m. Mardi Gras World 7:30 a.m. Algiers Point 8 a.m. Mardi Gras World 8:30 a.m. Algiers Point 9 a.m. Mardi Gras World 9:30 a.m. Algiers Point 10 a.m. Mardi Gras World 10:30 a.m. Algiers Point 11 a.m. Mardi Gras World 11:30 a.m. Algiers Point 12 p.m. Mardi Gras World 12:30 p.m. Algiers Point 1 p.m. Mardi Gras World 1:30 p.m. Algiers Point 2 p.m. Mardi Gras World 2:30 p.m. Algiers Point 3 p.m. Mardi Gras World 3:30 p.m. Algiers Point 4 p.m. Mardi Gras World 4:30 p.m. Algiers Point 5 p.m. Mardi Gras World 5:30 p.m. Algiers Point 6 p.m. Mardi Gras World 6:30 p.m.

The interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras world cannot accommodate bikes, scooters, or wheelchairs. Passengers needing ADA service should contact the Rideline at 504-248-3900 for assistance scheduling terminal-to-terminal ADA accessible ride at no additional charge.

There will be no parking or pedestrian access at interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras World. All ferry riders will board at the shuttle at the pickup location at the Canal St. Ferry terminal and be brought to the temporary location.

Riders are encouraged to pre-purchase their fare using the RTA GoMobile app.

Masks are required on-board all RTA buses, ferries, streetcars, and paratransit vehicles. For additional information riders can visit www.norta.com or call Rideline at 504-248-3900.