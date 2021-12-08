Canadian Pacific discuss BR-NOLA passenger rail planning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Baton Rouge Area Foundation, along with the SoLA Super Region Committee, held a meeting to discuss plans for a passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans on existing tracks.

The meeting was held on Dec. 8.

Studies say that $262 million in upgrades would bring the tracks up to standards for inter-city rail. Recommended train stops are downtown and the Health District in Baton Rouge, Gonzales, LaPlace, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the Union Passenger Terminal next to the Superdome in New Orleans.