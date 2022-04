NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Prepare your taste buds! Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back in New Orleans for a limited time.

On April, 4, McDonald’s announced the return of the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

Customers at participating locations can get their hands on the all-white-meat, breaded, sizzled tempura-coated nuggets made of cayenne and chili peppers by carry-out and drive-thru.

Customers can order on the McDonald’s App or through McDelivery.

