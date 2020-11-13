Calls for independent investigation of Black teen’s death

This undated photo provided by the family through the NAACP shows Quawan Charles. Activists and the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana are calling for an independent investigation into the death of Charles, a Black 15-year-old whose body was found Nov. 3, 2020, days after he was reported missing. (Family Photo/Courtesy of NAACP via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Activists and the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana are calling for an independent investigation into the death of a Black 15-year-old whose body was found days after he was reported missing.

Quawan Charles’ body was found Nov. 3 in Iberia Parish, where the sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a possible homicide.

Civil rights attorney Ron Haley and the ACLU say authorities in two parishes have provided little information to the family. A fundraising page is topped by post-death photographs’ of Charles’ face and that of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955.

Haley says he doesn’t know whether damage to Charles’ face was caused by violence or decay.