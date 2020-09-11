California-based manufacturer plans $5M Louisiana expansion

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that a California-based manufacturer will invest $5.1 million to build a new facility in Louisiana, creating nearly 70 new jobs in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Economic Development said Thursday that the investment into the Lafayette facility will come from Westfield Hydraulics’ affiliate company, Westfield Fluid Controls.

The company makes hydraulic and fluid control components for aerospace and defense applications. It’s relocating an existing operation from San Fernando, California, to Louisiana.

State officials estimate the project will create about 100 additional indirect jobs.