The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hurricane Laura debris will soon be picked up thanks to a $51 million grant for Calcasieu Parish.

Senator Bill Cassidy and FEMA worked together to secure the funds, totaling $50,782,500.

“Lake Charles and southwestern Louisiana continue to rebuild after the devastating hurricanes last year. This award is a major step toward casting away the destruction and ushering in the future,” said Dr. Cassidy.