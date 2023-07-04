NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Cajun Queen Amanda Shaw will represent Louisiana on a national stage at the 47th annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show in New York City.

The event will be jam-packed with serious star power and electrifying performances, including Amanda Shaw, one of the most recognizable talents from Louisiana’s melting pot of music.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts