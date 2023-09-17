NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A temporary agreement has been reached between Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and DIRECTV to return cable services to users on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The news follows a joint statement issued by DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.” Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and DIRECTV/UVERSE

Those still experiencing connectivity issues should contact at DIRECTV/UVERSE at 1-800-531-5000.

