NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Aug. 17, Perino’s general manager Tucker Bantom got the surprise of his life after seeing flames coming from a business next to his plant shop.

Thankfully, Bantom says he was able to fight the fire off before it reached his plants and caused a disaster at his store.

“I mean we had the sprinklers turned on. We did everything that we could do to keep the fire off, and thankfully the wind was going away from us,” said Bantom.

While Perino’s may have escaped the flames, New Orleans Fire Department Captain Edwin Holmes says fires across the city are becoming more common.

“The heat is something we’re used to. It’s normal. It comes with the territory. You know, we live in south Louisiana. That’s a part of the game, but the lack of rain this entire summer, that’s what’s kind of exacerbated this problem,” said Holmes.

Bantom says he wasn’t too worried about his plants until he saw how close the flames were to his shop.

“That’s what really wakes you up. All of a sudden, a building pops up on fire and thankfully the wind blowing away from us pretty much saved a lot of this area,” Bantom said.

With this dry and windy weather, Holmes says all it takes is one small spark, or one flicked cigarette out of a window to create an extremely hot problem.

“It’s really dangerous. All it takes it for ember to get caught in the wind. A little flicker blows up the street and goes somewhere unnoticed, unoccupied property. Anything like that, and next thing you know, you have a large fire,” Holmes said.

