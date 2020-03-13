Burglar targets snowball biz that benefits New Orleans ministry

Surveillance images provided by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who broke into a snowball stand. The crime happened at a little after 12:15 in the morning on Wednesday, March 11 at the Pontilly Snowballs in the 3900 block of Old Gentilly Road.

Pontilly Snowballs is one of a handful of businesses in the area that benefit the Bethel Colony South Transformation Ministries which helps people overcome drug and alcohol addictions.

Surveillance video shows the burglar use a brick to shatter the front door glass of the business and go inside. A second video clip shows the burglar jump over the counter and begin to throw the cash register the ground multiple times.

The cash register never opens and the thief leaves the business empty handed. According to the NOPD, the man rode away on a bicycle.

If you have information about the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.