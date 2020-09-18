Bullets fly into the homes of Central City residents

NEW ORLEANS– Gun violence in our city is all too common, but for residents of the Central City neighborhood, a shooting just a few nights ago hit a little too close to home.

Police say only on person was injured in the shooting on 7th Street, but neighbors say it’s their collective psyches and property that is really damaged.

Police collected dozens of bullet casings that night. Some of the bullets made it into the living room of 80-year-old Cora Parker, who thankfully, was in the rear of her home when the shooting started.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

7th Street Shooting

