BUKU single-day passes are on sale now!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— BUKU fans can now purchase single-day passes starting today, January 21 at 10 a.m.

BUKU Music + Art Project has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the Big Easy on March 25-26, 2022.

For the 2022 edition, BUKU has crafted a lineup that highlights some of music’s most impactful and unique artists across a variety of genres.

Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler, the Creator, Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, and three of electronic music’s most highly regarded performers Porter Robinson, Rezz, and Alison Wonderland will be performing along with many other well-known artists.

Beyond bringing in top-tier musicians from around the globe, BUKU is also focused on fostering the local music scene by spotlighting artists from New Orleans and nearby cities.

HERE IS THE BUKU 2022 LINEUP:

