NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, BUKU: Planet B festival organizers announced that it will no longer happen in October due to COVID-19 concerns across the state.

Along with many other events, BUKU said “community comes first,” in a statement posted to social media.

making a tough call re: planet B. refund emails comin’ next week, get vaxxed + stay safe. see y’all in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Kqz3WX05Hy — The BUKU Project (@thebukuproject) August 20, 2021

The festival announced refund emails will be sent by next week.

The lineup for next year on March 25-26 2022 is promised to be “insane.”