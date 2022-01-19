BUKU Music + Art Project announces lineup for 10-year anniversary!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — BUKU is back!

BUKU Music + Art Project, New Orleans’ cutting-edge boutique music festival, has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the Big Easy on March 25-26, 2022.

Dedicated fans of the festival will finally get the chance to return to the creative playground of BUKU for a celebration of music, art, and community.

Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals, Porter Robinson, $UICIDEBOY$, Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Trippie Redd, Amelie Lens, SVDDEN DEATH, CloZee, and many more will be featured at the event.

Additional highlights include British indie-rock phenoms Glass Animals, horror-core rap duo $UICIDEBOY$, West Coast rap phenom Baby Keem, bass producer and Wakaan founder Liquid Stranger, Denver melodic-house producer Lane 8, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples, Colombian R&B singer Kali Uchis, Ohio rapper and singer Trippie Redd, famed emo and punk heroes Taking Back Sunday, genre-blending South London producer TroyBoi, Houston hip-hop artist Maxo Kream, Belgian techno pioneer Amelie Lens, Philadelphia rapper and singer Tierra Whack, Internet hyperpop duo 100 gecs, acclaimed Dreamville artist Bas, French atmospheric dance producer CloZee, house music leaders Dom Dolla and John Summit and much more.

Pre-sale registration for tickets to BUKU is now available on the festival’s official website.

General On-Sale will take place on December 20th. This includes GA tickets and a GA+ option which provides access to VIP viewing at all stages.

Single-day tickets will be available to purchase this Friday at 10 a.m.!

Beyond the general admission tickets, BUKU will also be offering two types of VIP packages.

For the VIP option, guests will receive access to the BUKU rooftop and VIP viewing decks with amazing views of the two main stages, air-conditioned restrooms, VIP only bar & food options, a fast-track entry lane, and access to the VIP chill area with seating, water refill, charging, and more.

The TOOBUKU package will include all of these amenities along with a free open bar and snacks in exclusive areas, access to Grand Oaks Mansion with an open bar, VIP viewing decks with lounge seating, a free locker with charging capabilities, unlimited re-entry to the festival site, and guest list to one official BUKU after party of your choice.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the festival’s official website.