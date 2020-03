NEW ORLEANS – Time is running out to get your tickets for the 9th annual BUKU Music + Art Project.

After back-to-back sold-out events, the two-day festival will return to the iconic Mardi Gras World on March 20 and 21, 2020.

On Monday, BUKU released their daily schedule, consisting of more than 60 performances.

GA and VIP tickets, as well as travel packages can be purchased here.