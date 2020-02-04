Budget Committee To Review Hard Rock & Cyber Attack Costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Today, the New Orleans City Council Budget Committee is expected to discuss a report detailing the current and estimated costs related to both the Hard Rock Collapse and the Cyber Attack.

According to the report, The October 12th Hard Rock Hotel Collapse has cost the city of New Orleans an estimated $11,668,106 through December of 2019. The costs are distributed among 4 different categories: Damages, Lost Revenue, Personnel and Public Safety.

As for the December 13th Cyber Attack, the city of New Orleans has already spent $3 million dollars to restore city systems. The attack is expected to cost the city an additional $4 million in staffing, software replacements and new security tools.

To view the full report, click here.