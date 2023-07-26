JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A new plan of action is underway following recent coyote issues in Jefferson Parish.

On Wednesday, July 26, Jefferson Parish council members voted on a new budget amendment that will allow a trapper to be contracted on an emergency basis.

The $40,000 budget will serve as the first step toward fighting back against recent coyote sightings and attacks on residents’ pets.

There has been no word on when the contract will go into effect or if the parish has a trapper in mind.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: