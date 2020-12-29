Bucktown Boardwalk reopens after hurricane damage

JEFFERSON, LA – The Bucktown Harbor boardwalk is open again. The temporary closure of the newly-christened 1,000-foot boardwalk was necessary to repair damage sustained during Hurricane Zeta in October.

Located over the levee from 325 Metairie Hammond Highway, this wetland boardwalk was completed in March 2020 to better connect and educate residents about Lake Pontchartrain, the levee system, as well as the plants and birds native to the wetland habitat.

