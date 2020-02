NEW ORLEANS – Essence Festival of Culture released their 2020 lineup, which includes big names Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae, and so many more.

The three-day festival will take place July 3-5, starting at 6 p.m. each day.

See the full lineup below.

BRUNO MARS

JANET JACKSON

JANELLE MONAE

PATTI LABELLE

HOSTED BY LONI LOVE

MUSIC BY

SAWEETIE

SWIZZ BEATZ

ARI LENNOX

CASME’

D SMOKE

DEMI GRACE

DOUG E. FRESH

ELAH HALE

ESTELLE

GOLDLINK

JAC ROSS

JAMESDAVIS

JIDENNA

JUNE’S DIARY

KIANA LEDE

KITTY CASH

KRANIUM

LEIKELI47

MASEGO

MAX GLAZER

MR. EAZI

OSWIN BENJAMIN

RAPHAEL SAADIQ

RAPSODY

SiR

SMINO

STOKLEY

SUMMER WALKER

THE NEW RESPECTS

TEAMARRR

TANK AND THE BANGAS

TAMIA

UMI