BRPD responds to a shooting involving multiple victims on Appleton ave

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Appleton involving multiple victims.
There were no life-threatening injuries reported at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when information is received.
LATEST POSTS
- Veterans Voices: A living legacy
- San Diego County back to more stringent COVID-19 restrictions
- Tennessee deputies arrest woman wanted for death of stranger she allegedly assaulted at store in Millcreek
- Study says these venues have highest COVID-19 risk
- Get to know the 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees