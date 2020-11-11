BRPD responds to a shooting involving multiple victims on Appleton ave

Local

by: Stacie Richard

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency lights

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Appleton involving multiple victims.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when information is received.

LATEST POSTS

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News