BRPD makes arrest in connection with the killings of three homeless people

BATON ROUGE – BRPD says that an arrest has been made, thanks to scene evidence, community help, and a Crime Stoppers tip.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Jeremy Anderson, of 150 South 17th St.

Anderson is being charged two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

The three homeless individuals who were killed have been identified as 53-year-old Christina Fowler, 40-year-old Gregory Corcoran, and 50-year-old Tony Williams.

All three were killed in December of 2019.

BRPD said, “Christina Fowler and Gregory Corcoran were shot and killed on December 13, 2019 and were found underneath an overpass in the 100 block of South 16th St.”

The third shooting victim was killed two weeks after Fowler and Corcoran.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Tony Williams “was found on the front porch of a vacant residence at 125 North 18th St.”

Anderson is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.