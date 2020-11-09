BRPD looking for missing 13-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you seen this teenager?

13-year-old Onya Harris went missing on Friday, November 6 at approximately 4 a.m.

BRPD provided this description of Harris:

5’7″ tall

200lbs

Authorities “believe Onya may be heading to New Orleans, La.,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

If you have any information on the location of Onya Harris, please call the BRPD Missing Division at (225) 389-2000 or (225) 238-7832.