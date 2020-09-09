Broussard’s continues its Centennial Celebration with special pecan-centric menu

NEW ORLEANS – Broussard’s will offer a special centennial menu showcasing a key Louisiana ingredient—pecans—in each of the three courses beginning Monday, September 14.

Broussard’s has been celebrating 100 years of French-Creole cuisine all year long with special pre-fixe menus featuring ingredients that play an integral part in the culture of New Orleans—coffee, spices, and rice.

“While this year has been far different than it was 100 years ago, we are thrilled to continue the legacy of delivering sensational cuisine,” said Chef Jimi Setchim. “The special menus we crafted pay homage to some of Louisiana’s most prolific ingredients. Pecans—sweet, nutty, crunchy, and with a little fat from the residual oil, are used in so many of our Creole dishes.” Broussard’s will present one last special pre-fixe menu, later this year, featuring citrus.

Pecans, Louisiana’s indigenous nut, have been utilized for hundreds of years in dishes ranging from savory to sweet. Chef Jimi’s pecan menu features roasted beet tartare with pecan-crusted goat cheese, shaved cucumbers, champagne and Dijon vinaigrette; grilled lamb loin with fines herbes & goat cheese grits, with a Louisiana pecan and fig demi-glace. For dessert, two items feature pecans: honey, lavender and goat cheese ice cream profiteroles made with candied herb profiteroles, housemade ice cream, and spiced pecans, and chocolate pecan gateau served with Kinloch pecan oil and salted caramel ice cream.

Pecan trees grow wild in yards and are commercially farmed throughout the state. A gardener in Southern Louisiana, remembered only by his first name of “Antoine,” is credited with propagating the pecans used today. He grafted superior wild pecans to farm-grown seedling stock and won the award for Best Pecan Exhibit at the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Expo. As such, he named his trees Centennial Pecans. His success led to more improved varieties and resulted in shaping the commercial pecan market. The Port of New Orleans helped the pecan become a viable export product, earning its reputation as America’s most desired nut, and serving as its international gateway to global destinations.

To continue the centennial celebration the restaurant will also offer a $19.20 three-course wine pairing with the menu and also $19.20 bottles of wine.

To make reservations at Broussard’s, visit broussards.com or call 504-581-3866.