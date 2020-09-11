Brothers indicted in fatal drive-by shooting of 3-year-old

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana brothers have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy and his 23-year-old sibling.

Prosecutors have announced that 23-year-old Rodney Steadman and 19-year-old Ronjae Steadman are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, among other crimes, in a 10-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury Thursday.

Prosecutors say the suspects pulled up to a New Orleans neighborhood in May and opened fire on another family, killing James Estem, his younger brother, Isaha Adams, and injuring the victims’ 48-year-old mother.

A third suspect escaped. It’s unclear whether the Steadmans have attorneys who can comment for them.